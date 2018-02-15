Aggie baseball hosts season opener against Rhode Island

The No. 11 Texas A&M Baseball team opens the 2018 season Friday, hosting the Rhode Island Rams in a three-game series on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

Every game of the series is available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150/102.7 The Zone with a combination of Dave South, Scott Clendenin and Kevin Hurley on the call.



Texas A&M has fared well on opening weekends since 2009, going a combined 27-1. The lone defeat came on opening day of the 2013 season, a 2-0 loss to Illinois-Chicago.



With the Aggies’ next victory, head coach Rob Childress will reach the 500-win plateau for his career. He enters the season with a 499-261-4 record, all as skipper of Texas A&M. When he reaches the mark, Childress will join Mark Johnson (876) and Tom Chandler (660) as Aggie coaches to rack up 500 triumphs.

The Maroon & White boast numerous preseason honorees, led by All-American Braden Shewmake. Shewmake was recognized on the Preseason All-America First Team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) as a shortstop. He also earned Preseason All-America Second Team honors as a second baseman from D1Baseball.com, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game. George Janca joined Shewmake as a Preseason All-SEC selection. Cason Sherrod was named to the preseason watch list for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award, honoring the top closer in college baseball.

Texas A&M opens the season ranked from ninth to 11th in the four nationally recognized polls. The Maroon & White are ranked ninth by the NCBWA, 10th by Baseball America and D1Baseball.com and 11th by the USA Today Coaches Poll.

The Aggies look to build on the 2017 campaign which saw the Maroon & White go 41-23 and earn a trip to their sixth College World Series. Texas A&M extended their school-record string of NCAA Championship appearances to 11 consecutive seasons and claimed their ninth NCAA Regional title.