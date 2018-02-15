Woman hit and killed by train while crossing tracks

An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
An analysis based on federal data shows disparities persist in America's cities.More >>
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.More >>
Coming into the Pyeongchang Olympics, there was talk about Shiffrin possibly chasing after five medals.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
The suspect, 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday after being questioned for hours by authorities.More >>
A couple from a viral Facebook video that revealed the gender of their baby is now asking for support from the Central Texas community.More >>
A couple from a viral Facebook video that revealed the gender of their baby is now asking for support from the Central Texas community.More >>