Woman hit and killed by train while crossing tracks

A woman was struck and killed by a train in Little River on Thursday morning, a Bell County Constable Thomas Prado said.

The incident happened at the intersection of N. Allison Drive and W. Main Street around 9:15 a.m.

Prado said it is not known if the person was walking across the railroad tracks or was walking along them.

The train was owned by Union Pacific and had 93 cars that were carrying a variety of things, a spokesman for the company said.

The train was headed to Fort Worth from San Antonio.

A Union Pacific team is on scene conducting their own investigation and relieving the train's crew of two people, a conductor and an engineer. Neither crew members were hurt.

The company said they are not sure when the train will continue to head toward its destination, but it could take up to a couple of hours.

