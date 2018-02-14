Central Texas company gives away free car

A lucky worker from C3/ CustomerContactChannels had a Valentine's Day he'll never forget after he won a new car.

Keith Ketchum, a supervisor escalation line at C3, won a raffle for the car at C3 on Wednesday.

The company held a raffle for a 2017 Nissan Versa as an incentive to employees showing up to work.

Ketchum said he has been borrowing a car lately, so this came at the perfect time.

"Since I got this now I can give the truck back and we can all live our lives perfectly now. I can't even express how much this is going to make my life so much better," Ketchum said.

"They don't pay taxes, title, nothing," Suzette Mansfield, the McGregor site director, said. "They don't pay for the car and so all they have to do is come to work."

This was the second car C3 has given away.

