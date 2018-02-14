UMHB women's basketball ranked third in region

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women’s basketball team climbed one spot to #3 in the South Region in the second NCAA Division III Regional Rankings of the 2017-18 season. The Cru is one of three American Southwest Conference programs ranked in the initial listing. U.T.-Dallas is #1 in the region for the second straight week. Lynchburg is second again and Piedmont traded places with UMHB, dropping to fourth this week. East Texas Baptist is the third ASC program listed this ranking, coming in at number nine. Austin College (#7) and Trinity University (#8) are also ranked to give the state of Texas five programs among the nine teams ranked in the South Region ranking.

The NCAA Regional Rankings are used to determine selections and seedings for the NCAA Division III National Championships. Overall record, regionally record, opponent’s strength of schedule and wins over regionally ranked opponents are all parts of the criteria used in selecting and seeding those teams. UMHB has a 1-1 record against regionally ranked teams with a win over UTD and a loss to ETBU.

The Cru women are 19-4 overall and have a 12-3 record in ASC play on the season. UMHB will return to action with a 5:30 PM start at Sul Ross State University this Thursday in Alpine.