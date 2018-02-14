Officers continue Valentine's Day tradition with daughters of officer who died in Dallas ambush

Fallen Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith was big on Valentine's Day and always spoiled his wife and daughters, according to the Dallas Morning News. (Source: Carrollton Police Department)

The Carrollton Police Department, along with officers from Dallas, threw two girls a very special Valentine's Day in memory of their father.

Caroline and Victoria Smith's father was one of the officers who died in the Dallas ambush in July 2016. Fallen Dallas police Sgt. Michael Smith was big on Valentine's Day and always spoiled his wife and daughters, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Smith and his family lived in Carrollton, and his police family wanted to continue the tradition.

In a video, about a dozen police officers lined up outside Caroline's school to hand roses to her. They also gave her a stuffed animal, chocolate and cupcakes.

The Dallas Morning News said that Smith's Dallas colleagues visited his older daughter at her high school with flowers, balloons and sweets.

"It kind of rips the wound back open in many ways," Carrollton police spokeswoman Jolene DeVito told the Dallas Morning News. "That was another reason the timing was good for us to kind of put our arms around [Smith's family] a little bit."

Five officers were killed when 25-year-old Micah Johnson opened fire in downtown Dallas during a peaceful justice rally. Smith was 55 years old and a former army ranger.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.