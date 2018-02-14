Veteran, florist finds Valentine's Day rush therapeutic

The Carrollton Police Department, along with officers from Dallas, threw two girls a very special Valentine's Day in memory of their father.More >>
The Carrollton Police Department, along with officers from Dallas, threw two girls a very special Valentine's Day in memory of their father.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>
The 17 who were killed were both students and adults. The suspect, 19-year-old Nicolas Cruz, was a former student who was expelled.More >>