Veteran, florist finds Valentine's Day rush therapeutic

The phone at Sharon's Flower Shop in Killeen has been ringing off the hook all day. (Source: KXXV)

As a florist, Valentine's Day, and the weeks leading up to it are the busiest days of the year.

The owner of Sharon's Flower Shop in Killeen, Rosalyn Caldwell, relies on her work for much more than just a way to make a living and pay the bills.

"Valentine's Day, everyone's calling in and getting flowers for their loved ones and for their friends and for family," Caldwell said.

Caldwell hasn't been home since Monday, preparing the hundreds of orders people have placed for Valentine's Day.

"I think since Wednesday, I've been awake. No, today's Wednesday. I've been awake since Monday... a very long time," Caldwell added.

But, despite the lack of sleep and working nonstop, Caldwell is thankful for a job that keeps her hands busy and her mind on other things.

"I find it very theraputic. Being here, I get to use my hands all the time. I'm constantly around people," Caldwell said.

Keeping busy helps her cope with PTSD, after serving in the Army for 12 years and deploying twice.

"You feel alone, a lot. I do have... I have the nightmares," Caldwell added.

Which is why her flower shop, her dream that's become a reality, is so special.

"I have a family. I have customers who come in here and hug me... I know when they had their babies, I know when someone passed away, I know when the girlfriend or the boyfriend is mad," Caldwell said.

It's those relationships that help her stay connected with the community... and keep her from slipping into the dark place that is PTSD.

"I don't feel like I'm coming to work. I feel like I'm coming to take care of people who are coming in here to take care of me," Caldwell added.

Wednesday was Rosalyn Caldwell's second Valentine's Day as theowner of Sharon's Flower Shop in Killeen, and at last check, they've put together about 200 orders this year.

