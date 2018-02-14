Elementary school went into soft lockdown due to incident

Aquilla ISD said that the district entered a soft lockdown due to an incident that occurred in an area south of the school.

Police advised for the district to exercise caution, prompting the lockdown. They also moved elementary pick-up to the front of the school.

Law enforcement then determined that student safety would not be affected by continuing bus routes and regular dismissal procedures for the rest of the school.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.