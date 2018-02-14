Attorney General's office declines to preside over Twin Peaks case

Texas Attorney General's office has said it won't be presiding over the remaining Twin Peaks cases.

The Beyer Law firm said it has received a letter from Lisa Tanner with the Criminal Prosecutions Division of the Office of the Attorney General rejecting Judge Strother's request for assistance.

The letter said the state is unable to assist McLennan County because it does not currently have the resources due to nine pending death penalty prosecutions.

On Feb. 8,13 Twin Peaks cases were dismissed.

