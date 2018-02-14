Fairfield ISD closes for the rest of the week due to flu concerns

Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
Fairfield Independent School District will be closed until Tuesday, Feb. 20 due to flu concerns.More >>
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.More >>
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.More >>
Gatesville police are searching for the person who threw a rock through the glass door of Tobacco Junction and stole around $7,000 worth of tobacco products.More >>
