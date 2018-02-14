Fairfield ISD closes for the rest of the week due to flu concerns

Fairfield Independent School District will be closed until Tuesday, Feb. 20 due to flu concerns.

Superintendent Tony Price said they have seen consistently high numbers of illness among students and staff. He said about 8 percent of students have been absent throughout the entire district.

Price said what truly promoted the closure was students missing school and coming back before they were fully healthy.

The district has also been struggling to find substitute teachers to cover for sick teachers.

All Fairfield ISD campuses will be closed starting Thursday, Feb. 15.

After school practices and activities will be decided on a case-by-case basis, Price said.

By closing the campuses, the district hopes to break the cycle and spread of illness, give students who are already sick the chance to recover without missing too much work, and thoroughly clean and sanitize buildings and buses to prevent the spread of illness.

Price said the students will not have to make up these days.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.