Gatesville police investigate burglary of nearly $7,000 in tobacco products

Gatesville police are searching for the person who threw a rock through the glass door of Tobacco Junction and stole around $7,000 worth of tobacco products.

Police said the burglary happened around 4:18 a.m. on Feb. 3 at the 2212 E. Main St. store.

The suspect took multiple items including cigarettes, bags of Criss Cross tobacco and Montecristo cigars.

If you have any information on this crime, contact the Central Texas Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.

