Get engaged at Panera and they might cater your wedding for free

No purchase is necessary to enter. (Source: Panera Bread)

Panera Bread is offering a "sweepstakes" to customers who get engaged at their restaurants this Valentine's Day.

To enter, all you have to do is get engaged at a Panera and share a photo of the proposal using the hashtag #PaneraProposalSweeps

It's just that simple. No purchase necessary.

For more information on the sweepstakes, click here.

Click here for more Valentine's Day deals.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.