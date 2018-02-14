Get engaged at Panera and they might cater your wedding for free - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Get engaged at Panera and they might cater your wedding for free

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
No purchase is necessary to enter. (Source: Panera Bread) No purchase is necessary to enter. (Source: Panera Bread)
(KXXV) -

Panera Bread is offering a "sweepstakes" to customers who get engaged at their restaurants this Valentine's Day.

To enter, all you have to do is get engaged at a Panera and share a photo of the proposal using the hashtag #PaneraProposalSweeps

It's just that simple. No purchase necessary.

