Lacy Lakeview resident wins $1M Powerball prize

A Lacy Lakeview resident has won a second-tier Powerball prize of $1 million.

The ticket was sold at the H-E-B at 801 N. Interstate 35 in Bellmead.

Texas Lottery said the resident's ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn on Feb. 10, 1-13-27-41-59, but they did not match the red Powerball number, 20.

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

