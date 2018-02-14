Lacy Lakeview resident wins $1M Powerball prize - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Lacy Lakeview resident wins $1M Powerball prize

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
The winner chose to remain anonymous. (Source: Powerball) The winner chose to remain anonymous. (Source: Powerball)
LACY LAKEVIEW, TX (KXXV) -

A Lacy Lakeview resident has won a second-tier Powerball prize of $1 million. 

The ticket was sold at the H-E-B at 801 N. Interstate 35 in Bellmead. 

Texas Lottery said the resident's ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn on Feb. 10, 1-13-27-41-59, but they did not match the red Powerball number, 20. 

The winner has chosen to remain anonymous.

