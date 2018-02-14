Shred a picture of your ex and get free wings at Hooters

The offer is for dine-in only meals. (Source: Hooters)

Do you want free wings from Hooters and have no Feb. 14 plans?

This Valentine's Day Hooters is offering 10 free wings with the purchase of 10 wings if you bring in a photo of your ex for your waitress to shred or upload here.

Over the past two years, 54,000 participants chose to dispose of their ex online.

Hooters said in 2017, more than 18,000 people turned heartbreak into a meal by taking part in the offer.

