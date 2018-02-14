Auntie Anne's offers BOGO heart-shaped pretzels this Valentine's - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Auntie Anne's offers BOGO heart-shaped pretzels this Valentine's Day

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Auntie Anne's) (Source: Auntie Anne's)
(KXXV) -

Auntie Anne's is offering a buy one, get one deal for heart-shaped pretzels to share with the one you love this Valentine's Day. 

The offer is available to all My Pretzel Perks members. 

Click here for more Valentine's Day deals.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly