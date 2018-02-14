Accident involving motorcyclist causes backup in Belton - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Accident involving motorcyclist causes backup in Belton

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

An accident involving a motorcyclist and at least one other vehicle caused backups on Interstate 14 near Interstate 35 in Belton, police said. 

Police said traffic on I-14 was seriously backed up but was cleared by 9 a.m.

No one was injured during the accident.

