KFC releases fried chicken scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards

You can pick up these cards for free with the purchase of a $10 Chicken Share. (Source: KFC)

Are you looking to spread some Valentine's Day love? KFC has released new fried chicken scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards to show your loved ones how much you care.

The cards come in four designs featuring Colonel Sanders and various love lines including:

"You have the secret recipe to my heart"

"I fell in love the first moment I slaw you"

"We're two peas in a chicken pot pie"

"I'd be with you all the time if only I could. You make me feel so finger lickin' good."

"Some years you have to search high and low for the perfect gift for your Valentine," said Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO. "This year, we decided to make things easy. Skip the candy and go straight for the fried chicken! Grab dinner and some scratch 'n' sniff Valentine's Day cards, and share your love of fried chicken with your valentine."

The cards are available for free with the purchase of a $10 Chicken Share at participating U.S. KFC restaurants while supplies last.

