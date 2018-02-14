Central Texas organization looks to lift breed ban on animal shelter

Multiple people are dead, several injured and one in custody in Parkland, Florida school shooting.More >>
Aquilla ISD said that the district entered a soft lockdown due to an incident that occurred in an area south of the school.More >>
It is predicted Russian intelligence agencies will disseminate more false information over Russian state-controlled media and through fake online personas to spread anti-American views and exacerbate social and political divides in the United States.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.More >>
