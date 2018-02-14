Dawson police searching for missing man

Police in Dawson need your help in their search for a missing man.

They said in a post on their Facebook page that Jody Hardy was last seen on Monday evening, leaving the Tiger Tote Food Store on State Highway 31 in Dawson.

He was driving a white Chevy van with a license plate number of J-C-P-9-6-6-5, seen driving south on N. Gilmer Avenue.

If you know anything about Hardy's whereabouts, please call the Navarro County Sheriff's Department at 903-654-3001, or your county Sheriff's office.

