Dawson police searching for missing man

Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.More >>
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
Almost 6, Flynn the bichon frise posted his 42nd career best in show victory in what is almost certainly his last show before retiring.More >>
A non-profit organization in Copperas Cove is looking to save the lives of dogs that are euthanized in shelters based off of breed alone.More >>
