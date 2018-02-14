Dawson police find missing man - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Dawson police find missing man

By Vince Erickson, Anchor
Connect
DAWSON, TX (KXXV) -

Police in Dawson said they have located Jody Hardy, who was previously reported missing.

They said in a post on their Facebook page that Jody Hardy was last seen on Monday evening, leaving the Tiger Tote Food Store on State Highway 31 in Dawson.

He was found Wednesday evening. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly