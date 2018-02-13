UMHB softball splits double header

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's softball team swept its home opener with Southwestern University, beating the Pirates 9-1 in the first contest before falling 4-2 in the second. UMHB improved to 3-1 on the day while the Pirates moved to 2-2.







Southwestern jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Sydney Scott hit a home run. The Pirates held that lead until the bottom of the second inning, when UMHB generated a six-run offense to gain a lead. Kasi Cummings and Dusti Douglas scored on back-to-back bases-loaded walks before Devon Walter and Linsey Tomlinson hit back-to-back two-RBI doubles. Walter doubled to left field, scoring Makenzi Dawson and Ashley Estrada before Tomlinson doubled to right field, scoring Walter and Emily Bounds. Tomlinson scored one more run for the Cru in the fourth inning off an error by the Pirates to improve UMHB's lead to six runs. UMHB clinched the win in the bottom of the sixth, with RBI from Bounds and Walter. Walter led the Cru with two hits and three RBI while Tomlinson and Bounds each added two RBI. CeCe Darilek earned the win for UMHB, pitching a complete-game win with five hits and just one run allowed. Meyer took the loss for the Pirates, allowing six runs on three hits in 1.1 innings of work. UMHB totaled seven runs on nine hits with one error while the Pirates had one run on five hits with five errors.







Southwestern opened the second contest with a three-run first inning. Izzy Jack opened scoring with an RBI double before Taylor Curtis and Andrea Hern both hit RBI singles. The Pirates extended that lead with a home run from Sydney Scott in the top of the fourth inning. UMHB cut that lead to just two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Kasi Cummings slammed an RBI double to score Tomlinson before Douglas hit a sacrifice fly to score Jessica Picou. UMHB was unable to generate another scoring offense, surrendering the 4-2 win to Southwestern. Five Crusaders recorded hits while Tomlinson and Picou were the scoring runners for the Cru. Karen Tennis took the loss for UMHB, pitching one inning with three runs allowed. Tennis allowed six hits but did not give up an earned run. Meyer earned the win for the Pirates with a complete seven innings. She allowed two runs on five hits with 11 strikeouts in her second appearance of the doubleheader.







UMHB returns to action on Friday, February 16th in a 4 p.m. doubleheader against LeTourneau University at Dee Dillon Field in Belton.