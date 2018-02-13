Bears baseball puts two on award watch list

Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.More >>
Baylor has a very potent offense, ranking second in the nation in scoring. The Lady Bears' defense though rose to the occasion against Oklahoma State. Kalani Brown scored 20 points and added 23 rebounds and Dekeiya Cohen totaled 20 points and 11 boards to help lead No. 3 Baylor to a dominating 87-45 victory over No. 21 Oklahoma State.More >>
Kassius Robertson scored 16 points, Jordan Barnett added 15 and Missouri defeated No. 21 Texas A&M 62-58 to push its winning streak to five games Tuesday night.More >>
The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor women's softball team swept its home opener with Southwestern University, beating the Pirates 9-1 in the first contest before falling 4-2 in the second.More >>
Baylor baseball junior outfielder Richard Cunningham and sophomore third baseman Davis Wendzel were named to the 2018 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award (BBCSA) Watch List, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced Tuesday.More >>
