Bears baseball puts two on award watch list

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Baylor baseball junior outfielder Richard Cunningham and sophomore third baseman Davis Wendzel were named to the 2018 Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award (BBCSA) Watch List, the Bobby Bragan Youth Foundation announced Tuesday.

The award honors the top Texas Division I slugger who excels on the field, in the dugout and in the classroom. Cunningham and Wendzel are two of 25 players on the list. The BBCSA will announce semifinalists for the award in May.  The winner of the second annual Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award will be announced in June and honored at a gala in the fall.

Last season, Cunningham became the program’s first Big 12 Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, while also earning All-Big 12 honorable mention, Academic All-Big 12 first team and Big 12 Dr. Prentice Gautt Postgraduate Scholarship honors. A Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and dean’s list member, the Austin, Texas, native posted career highs in average (.306), hits (52), doubles (15) and RBI (29), and tied a career high with five home runs in 2018.

As a rookie in 2018, Wendzel garnered All-Big 12 honorable mention, Big 12 All-Freshman Team and Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team honors. The San Clemente, California, native was also a Big 12 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and dean’s list member. Last season, he posted a .301 average with 34 runs, 46 hits, seven doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 30 RBI and 30 walks.

