Texas A&M softball hosts SFA

Coming off a 4-0 weekend at the Aggie Classic, the sixth-ranked Texas A&M softball team returns to the Aggie Softball Complex for a showdown with Stephen F. Austin Wednesday at 5 p.m.

The game can be seen on SEC Network + with Matt Simon (play-by-play) and Chelsea Reber (color) on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the stream through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Zach Taylor and Time Schnettler bring the action to listeners on Willy 1550 AM in the Bryan-College Station area and online at www.12thMan.com/showcase.

The Aggies are led by Tori Vidales, who hit. 500 with a home run and nine RBI in the weekend tournament, and Ashley Walters, who recorded a .375 average with a home run, three RBI and four walks for a team-leading .615 on-base percentage.

In the circle, Payton McBride earned a win and a save, throwing 5.2 innings giving up just one hit while striking out two. Trinity Harrington fanned five in six innings en route to her first win of the campaign, and Samantha Show earned two wins with nine strikeouts in 14.1 innings.

SFA enters the contest with a 3-1 record, defeating Grambling State, UT Martin and UL Monroe at the ULM Mardi Gras Classic in Monroe, La.

Bryana Novegil leads the Ladyjacks with a .667 average, while Taylor Fraccastoro hit .467 with a home run and a team-high six RBI. Makayla Sikes earned two victories at the tournament, striking out nine in 7.1 innings.

Tickets for Wednesday’s contest may be purchased in person at the Kyle Field or Reed Arena box offices, online at www.12thMan.com/tickets or by phone at 888-99-AGGIE or 979-845-2311. Tickets are also available at the Aggie Softball Complex ticket office located off Olsen Boulevard with gates opening one hour prior to first pitch.

