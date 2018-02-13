League of Women Voters of Waco hosts candidate forum

The League of Women Voters is just one day away from celebrating its 98th anniversary.

As a part of this milestone and with the upcoming election, the League of Women Voters of Waco hosted a candidate forum. During the forum, community members were able to break the ice while they broke bread with those running for election.

"I recognize names and sometimes faces from the newspaper, but I've met very few of the candidates before tonight," said Ivy Hamerly, coordinator of the League of Women Voters of Waco.

Attendees were able to meet the candidates who are running for McLennan County Judge, Criminal District Attorney and Precinct 2 and 4 County Commissioners.

"After a quick introduction, each candidate will be seated at a table with a group of voters and one moderator," said Christina Chan-Park, co-communicator for the League of Women Voters of Waco.

The candidates roamed around the room speed dating style, giving each table 10 minutes to have their questions answered.

"I really prefer standing in the voting booth, to know what ideas those names go with and what proposals they go with," said Hamerly. "So this is an important night for me, too, as a voter."

Months of planning paid off for the League of Women Voters of Waco. Around 50 people showed up to the event to share their comments and concerns.

"We're over full! We have more people here tonight than we had anticipated," Rebecca Flavin, co-communicator for the League of Women Voters of Waco. "We keep adding chairs which is really just fantastic!"

Members of the League of Women Voters hope tonight's participation and enthusiasm roll over to the polls.

"I am so pleased to see a room full of candidates and their neighbors, sitting around a table, finding out what their visions for what they can do for this community and how we can all work together to just invest in Waco," said Hamerly.

