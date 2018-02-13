CTX student arrested at Midway HS on sexual coercion charge

A 17-year-old Midway High School student was arrested on sexual coercion charges.

Hewitt Police Chief James Devlin said that Adrian Hammond was arrested around 9 a.m. at Midway High School. A victim told police that she had been in a consensual relationship with Hammond and during their relationship, he had taken sexually explicit photos of her during sexual contact.

After breaking it off, Hammond told the victim he would show people the picture if she didn't continue to have sexual contact with him.

The victim found out that he had already shown the photos of her to other people.

Hammond was arrested on two counts, including sexual coercion.

Hammond was taken to McLennan County Jail on a $6,000 bond.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.