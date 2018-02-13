Killeen ISD will decide whether or not to include a more than $400 million bond election on May ballot

Killeen ISD is deciding Tuesday night whether or not to include a more than $400 million bond election on the ballot this May.

It would be the first bond election for the district in 16 years that would raise money to build schools. The district has grown by roughly 14,000 students.

Killeen ISD superintendent John Craft is expected to recommend Propositions A and B which would fund new schools, upgrades in the district and make schools safer.

The district says that the $235 million Prop. A would fund a new high school and a new elementary school. The same proposition would also help make campuses throughout the district safer for teachers and students.

The nearly $200 million Prop. B would be for renovations to 11 district campuses that are more than 50 years old.

If voters approved the bonds, property taxes would go up almost $15.

