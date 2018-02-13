Suspect in hours-long standoff named, another suspect identified

SWAT is parked in front of a home in the area. (Source: KXXV)

The suspect in an hours-long standoff earlier this week has been identified.

A Killeen elementary school was placed on lockdown after police searched the area for a 27-year-old suspect Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified by police as Jessie Nichols.

Police blocked off the 2100 block of Moonstone Dr. for hours but the standoff ended at 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Killeen police said the incident started earlier in the day when police were trying to make a traffic stop on a car believed to be stolen. The suspect led officers on a chase.

Nichols was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

One officer crashed into a utility pole on Old FM 440 and Anna Lee Drive. The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Nichols bond is set at $75,000.

Killeen police said that a second suspect was discovered. Police say that Joshua Bishop was a suspect in the robbery of a Mickey's Convenience Store on Feb. 12. Bishop is believed to be the second suspect involved in the pursuit that led to the standoff.

Bishop was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm.

His bond is set at $100,000.

