Suspect in hours-long standoff identified - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Suspect in hours-long standoff identified

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Killeen Police Department) (Source: Killeen Police Department)
SWAT is parked in front of a home in the area. (Source: KXXV) SWAT is parked in front of a home in the area. (Source: KXXV)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

The suspect in an hours-long standoff earlier this week has been identified.  

A Killeen elementary school was placed on lockdown after police searched the area for a 27-year-old suspect Tuesday afternoon. 

The suspect was identified by police as Jessie Nichols. 

Police blocked off the 2100 block of Moonstone Dr. for hours but the standoff ended at 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported. 

Killeen police said the incident started earlier in the day when police were trying to make a traffic stop on a car believed to be stolen. The suspect led officers on a chase. 

Nichols was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle. 

One officer crashed into a utility pole on Old FM 440 and Anna Lee Drive. The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

His bond is set at $75,000. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly