Suspect in hours-long standoff identified

SWAT is parked in front of a home in the area. (Source: KXXV)

The suspect in an hours-long standoff earlier this week has been identified.

A Killeen elementary school was placed on lockdown after police searched the area for a 27-year-old suspect Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect was identified by police as Jessie Nichols.

Police blocked off the 2100 block of Moonstone Dr. for hours but the standoff ended at 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Killeen police said the incident started earlier in the day when police were trying to make a traffic stop on a car believed to be stolen. The suspect led officers on a chase.

Nichols was charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.

One officer crashed into a utility pole on Old FM 440 and Anna Lee Drive. The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

His bond is set at $75,000.

