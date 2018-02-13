Standoff ends, suspect apprehended and no injuries reported

SWAT is parked in front of a home in the area. (Source: KXXV)

Police on scene said an hours-long standoff has ended and the roads are back open.

A Killeen elementary school was placed on lockdown after police searched the area for a suspect Tuesday afternoon.

Killeen ISD said that a lockdown was put into effect for Willow Springs Elementary at 3:50 p.m.

The district said there were about 50 students still at school during the lockdown but were all picked up.

Police blocked off the 2100 block of Moonstone Dr. for hours but the standoff ended at 10:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Killeen police said the incident started earlier in the day when police were trying to make a traffic stop on a car believed to be stolen. The suspect led officers on a chase.

One officer crashed into a utility pole on Old FM 440 and Anna Lee Drive. The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

