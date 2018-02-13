Standoff ends, suspect apprehended and no injuries reported

Trump's budget for the upcoming fiscal year calls for steep cuts to America's social safety net and mounting spending on the military.More >>
Shaun White is the first American male to win gold at three separate Winter Olympics.More >>
Israeli media reports say that police have recommended indicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a pair of corruption cases.More >>
Katie Couric has apologized for saying that the Dutch are so successful in speed skating because skates have been used as a form of transportation when canals freeze in the Netherlands.More >>
Kim would have made the Olympic team with ease four years ago, but she was 13 at the time, too young to make the trip to Russia.More >>
