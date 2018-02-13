Elementary school placed on lockdown while police search for suspect

SWAT is parked in front of a home in the area. (Source: KXXV)

A Killeen elementary school was placed on lockdown after police searched the area for a suspect Tuesday afternoon. Police said they are trying to make a suspect come out of a home and put nearby schools on lockdown as a precaution.

Killeen ISD said that a lockdown was put into effect for Willow Springs Elementary at 3:50 p.m.

The district said there were about 50 students still at school during the lockdown. All of the students have been picked up.

SWAT is parked in front of a home in the area at this time. Police are blocking off the 2100 block of Moonstone Dr.

Students are able to be released to parents but will not be allowed to leave without parents.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.