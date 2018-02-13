Waco Convention Center searching for board members

On Tuesday, folks received an update on a study involving the Waco Convention Center that's been months in the making.

Nearly two years ago, the city partnered with Jones Lang LaSalle, a global investment management company, to help boost the popularity and growth of the Waco Convention Center.

The company has been working ever since with members of the community to make that happen.

"We went through a very extensive process looking at all parts of the operation, sales and marketing activities, all of this together with the internal team and getting stakeholder input," said Daniel Fenton, executive vice president with Jones Lang LaSalle.

Fenton announced today that they are also creating a board of directors, which will make important decisions in future planning.

"There are already indicators that that 's working. The fiscal performance or the financial performance of the center has improved since we started, so we're pleased with that," said Fenton. "There are indicators that already show progress, still a lot more today, but indicators show that we're on the right track."

Fenton said around seven people will make up the board.

If you'd like a spot, you'll want to act fast since the submission deadline is Feb. 28.

To apply, call the Waco Convention Center at 254-750-5810.

