Democratic McLennan County DA candidate suspends campaign

The Democratic candidate for the McLennan County District Attorney spot has dropped out of the race.

Seth Sutton posted on his Facebook page Tuesday saying that he was suspending his campaign for DA due to a variety of personal reasons. His post states that family, his law firm partners and clients all played a part in his decision.

"Had I continued my campaign, my goal would have been to steer the conversation away from name-calling and mudslinging toward real issues," writes Sutton. "Regardless of who is at the helm, things need to start being run differently now."

Sutton said that he is representing Jeff Battey, who "has stood falsely accused in the Twin Peaks matter for almost 3 years."

You can read Sutton's entire statement here.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.