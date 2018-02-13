Councilman proposes renaming East Waco Park in Honor of former councilman

Jackson who was selected to fill the final year of Austin's term pitched the proposal at the end of a council meeting last week. (Source: City of Waco)

Waco Councilman Noah Jackson Jr. proposed renaming East Waco Park in honor of late councilman Wilbert Austin Sr.

Austin, 76, who served as a councilman for more than a decade died last year after battling stomach cancer. Austin was also the pastor of the Peaceful Rest Baptist Church in Moody.

For the renaming of a park, the proposal will first need to go the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for a recommendation to the city council, which will make the final determination.

