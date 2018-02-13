Video shows man burglarizing home, police looking for suspect

If you have information on the suspect in this case, please contact Detective Brandon Suehs. (Source: Bryan Police Department)

The Bryan Police Department said they are looking for a man who burglarized a home on Ehlinger Dr. on Aug. 23, 2017.

If you have information on the suspect in this case, please contact Detective Brandon Suehs at 979-209-5354 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to Case #17-0801006.

No other details were made available.

