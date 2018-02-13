Video shows man burglarizing home, police looking for suspect - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Video shows man burglarizing home, police looking for suspect

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Connect
If you have information on the suspect in this case, please contact Detective Brandon Suehs. (Source: Bryan Police Department) If you have information on the suspect in this case, please contact Detective Brandon Suehs. (Source: Bryan Police Department)
BRYAN, TX (KXXV) -

The Bryan Police Department said they are looking for a man who burglarized a home on Ehlinger Dr. on Aug. 23, 2017.

If you have information on the suspect in this case, please contact Detective Brandon Suehs at 979-209-5354 or Crime Stoppers at 979-775-TIPS. Refer to Case #17-0801006.

No other details were made available.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly