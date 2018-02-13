Jimmy's Egg® coming to Central Texas in March

The new restaurant will employ about 25 people. (Source: Jimmy's Egg®)

Oklahoma restaurant Jimmy's Egg® will be opening its first Texas location in Central Texas.

In March 2018 the 3500 square-foot restaurant will open in Killeen at 1103 W. Stan Schlueter Loop.

The restaurant will accommodate 122 customers and will be open every day from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will bring about 25 jobs to the area.

"We are very excited to continue expanding the Jimmy's Egg® brand in Texas," Regina Rodriguez, General Manager said. "Jimmy's Egg® restaurants provide a warm, friendly atmosphere and we are excited to offer a great value for breakfast and lunch. Our eggs are Cracked to Order® every time and our pancake batter is made fresh every day. It's as fresh as breakfast gets!"

Jimmy's Egg® serves both breakfast and lunch.

For more information visit Jimmysegg.com.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.