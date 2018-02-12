Baylor softball's Rodoni earns Big 12 POTW

Baylor softball junior pitcher Gia Rodoni was named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, announced Monday by the conference office.

Rodoni had a strong opening weekend of competition, spinning her third-straight no-hitter in starts at Getterman Stadium, continuing a streak from 2017 when she threw back-to-back no-no’s to close out the NCAA Waco Regional.

The Los Banos, Calif., native worked a remarkable 11-strikeout performance in the season opener win over Northwestern State, lifted by her offense to cruise to an 8-0 win in five innings.

With a three-strikeout single inning of work in the second game of the series, Rodoni’s 14 total strikeouts were second in the conference over the weekend, despite only pitching 6.0 innings. She paced the Big 12, holding opposing batters to just a .045 hitting clip and averaging out to an astronomical 16.33 strikeouts per 7 innings pitched.

The award is the first weekly honor from the conference awarded in 2018, marking the first in Rodoni’s two-plus seasons at Baylor. The nod is the 34th awarded to a BU pitcher in program history. A Lady Bear pitcher has taken home at least one weekly honor from the conference each of the last eight years, with four or more awards each of the last two seasons.

Vanessa Shippy from Oklahoma State joined Rodoni as the Big 12’s Player of the Week.