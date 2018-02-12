Baylor baseball moves up Sunday start

Baylor baseball has changed its season-opening home series finale game time vs. Purdue on Sunday to 12:05 p.m. CT. Games against the Boilermakers will also be on Friday at 6:35 p.m. and Saturday at 3:05 p.m. at Baylor Ballpark.

The move accommodates Purdue’s travel schedule as the Sunday game was originally scheduled for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch.