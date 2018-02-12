Brown Named to Naismith Trophy Late Season Team

Baylor junior Kalani Brown is one of 30 players in the running for the Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year award, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Monday morning.

Brown is one of three players representing the Big 12 Conference on the list and one of nine juniors.

“It was challenging to narrow down the list of outstanding players to this team of 30,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “All of these women have shown immense talent, and we look forward to seeing them play in the final weeks of the regular season as they compete for the Citizen Naismith Trophy Women’s College Player of the Year honor.”

Brown, who was named 2018 Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year and to the Preseason All-Big 12 squad, leads the Lady Bears in scoring (20.3) and field goal percentage (.671) through 24 games played. She is second nationally in field goal percentage, 10th in field goals made (194) and 31st in final points (488).

In the Big 12, Brown leads the way in field goal percentage, is second in scoring and offensive rebounds (3.0) and third in rebounding and defensive rebounding (6.6). The Slidell, La., native leads Baylor with 11 double-doubles, two 30-point efforts, 13 20-point performances and 11 10-rebound games. Her career-high 21 rebounds against Lamar is the highest total recorded by a Big 12 player this season.

“The Citizen Naismith Trophy celebrates the accomplishments of student-athletes who demonstrate through their play the inner drive and passion that mirrors that of our company’s founding members—Better Starts Now," said Eric Horowitz, managing director U.S. and travel retail, Citizen Watch Company of America, Inc. "These 30 exceptional women have enjoyed tremendous seasons thus far and are deserving to be on this list, with an eye on advancing to the next round.”

The list of 30 will be narrowed to 10 national semifinalists on Feb. 26, then to four finalists on March 14 by the Naismith Awards Board of Selectors.

Fans will be able to support their favorite player by visiting www.naismithtrophy.com/vote between March 19-30 to cast their ballot. The fan component counts for five percent of the overall final vote. The Citizen Naismith Trophy for Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on March 31.

Brown is also included on the 2018 John R. Wooden Award Wendy’s Late Season 20 list, the 2018 Wade Trophy midseason watch list and one of 10 finalists for the Lisa Leslie Award.