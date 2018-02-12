Police search for suspects who burglarized Extreme Cheer and Tum - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Police search for suspects who burglarized Extreme Cheer and Tumble Gym

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers) (Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers)
KILLEEN, TX (KXXV) -

Killeen Police are searching for two people suspected of burglarizing Extreme Cheer and Tumble Gym on Jan. 10.

Police said the suspect ransacked and stole property from the business. 

If you have any information on these individuals or this crime contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800.

