'Bromance, Austin-style' Matthew McConaughey takes out ad to congratulate Philadelphia Eagles player

Matthew McConaughey took out a newspaper ad to congratulate fellow Texan Nick Foles on his Super Bowl win.

Managing Editor of the Austin-American Statesman John Bridges posted the picture of the ad to Twitter.

The full-page ad says "From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles. Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey."

The shape of Texas with a heart around the Austin area was in the middle of the page.

Bromance, Austin-style, in the pages of today's Austin American-Statesman as @McConaughey took out an ad to congratulate @NFoles_9. Alright, alright, alright. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/C86udnEjoR — John Bridges (@JohnBridges) February 11, 2018

