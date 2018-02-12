'Bromance, Austin-style' Matthew McConaughey takes out ad to con - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

'Bromance, Austin-style' Matthew McConaughey takes out ad to congratulate Philadelphia Eagles player

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Matthew McConaughey took out this ad in the Austin American-Statesmen to congratulate Nick Foles. (Source: John Bridges/Twitter) Matthew McConaughey took out this ad in the Austin American-Statesmen to congratulate Nick Foles. (Source: John Bridges/Twitter)
Matthew McConaughey took out a newspaper ad to congratulate fellow Texan Nick Foles on his Super Bowl win. 

Managing Editor of the Austin-American Statesman John Bridges posted the picture of the ad to Twitter. 

The full-page ad says "From one local to another, Congratulations Nick Foles. Just keep livin, Matthew McConaughey."

The shape of Texas with a heart around the Austin area was in the middle of the page. 

