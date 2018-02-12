High school senior who passed away honored with billboard tribute

The billboard can be seen on Interstate 35 near Slovacek's. (Source: West Independent School District)

The West High School senior who passed away last week has been honored with a billboard tribute on Interstate 35.

18-year-old Jacob Bates was killed on Feb. 8 after a crash on I-35. DPS Sgt. Dave Roberts said he drove into the back of an 18-wheeler that was stopped in traffic.

A photo of Bates accompanied by the quote "Give God your weakness & he will give you his strength," can be seen near Slovacek's.

His funeral service is scheduled for Feb. 14 at 4 p.m. at the West High School Gymnasium.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.