Two Aggies Disciplined for Violating Texas A&M Policy - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two Aggies Disciplined for Violating Texas A&M Policy

SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1 SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1
COLLEGE STATION, TX (KXXV) -

The Aggie men's basketball program has announced the discipline of two student-athletes for violations of Texas A&M policy. 

Redshirt freshman JJ Caldwell has been dismissed from the team and freshman Jay Jay Chandler has been suspended indefinitely.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Two Aggies Disciplined for Violating Texas A&M Policy

    Two Aggies Disciplined for Violating Texas A&M Policy

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:16 PM EST2018-02-11 23:16:01 GMT
    SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1SPORTS-Texas A&M Basketball1
    The Aggie men's basketball program has announced the discipline of two student-athletes for violations of Texas A&M policy.  Redshirt freshman JJ Caldwell has been dismissed from the team and freshman Jay Jay Chandler has been suspended indefinitely.More >>
    The Aggie men's basketball program has announced the discipline of two student-athletes for violations of Texas A&M policy.  Redshirt freshman JJ Caldwell has been dismissed from the team and freshman Jay Jay Chandler has been suspended indefinitely.More >>

  • No. 6 Aggie Men’s Tennis Wins Thriller in Houston over No. 24 Texas Tech

    No. 6 Aggie Men’s Tennis Wins Thriller in Houston over No. 24 Texas Tech

    Sunday, February 11 2018 6:14 PM EST2018-02-11 23:14:35 GMT
    Junior Kevin Lam clinched an impressive shorthanded victory for No. 6 Texas A&M over No. 24 Texas Tech Sunday afternoon at the Downtown Club at the Met in Houston. Lam secured the 4-3 win with a three-set triumph over Jackson Cobb on court six. Lam, from Irvine, Calif., was not among the original starters for the Maroon & White, but was pushed into action due to an injury at the top of the A&M lineup. The right hander bounced back from dropping the first set 6-3 to Cobb t...More >>
    Junior Kevin Lam clinched an impressive shorthanded victory for No. 6 Texas A&M over No. 24 Texas Tech Sunday afternoon at the Downtown Club at the Met in Houston. Lam secured the 4-3 win with a three-set triumph over Jackson Cobb on court six. Lam, from Irvine, Calif., was not among the original starters for the Maroon & White, but was pushed into action due to an injury at the top of the A&M lineup. The right hander bounced back from dropping the first set 6-3 to Cobb t...More >>

  • Texas A&M Women's Basketball Falls 80-78 At LSU

    Texas A&M Women's Basketball Falls 80-78 At LSU

    Sunday, February 11 2018 5:53 PM EST2018-02-11 22:53:31 GMT
    (Source: Texas A&M)(Source: Texas A&M)
    No. 14 Texas A&M fell 80-78 to LSU in a women’s basketball game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday. The Aggies (19-7, 8-4 SEC), who were down eight with 2:05 left to play, clawed back into the game, and had two opportunities to tie or win at the end of the game, but Chennedy Carter’s potential game-winning 3-point attempt was off-line. LSU (16-7, 8-4 SEC) was led by Chloe Jackson, who scored 27 points. Raigyne Louis scored 26 points, including the layup with...More >>
    No. 14 Texas A&M fell 80-78 to LSU in a women’s basketball game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday. The Aggies (19-7, 8-4 SEC), who were down eight with 2:05 left to play, clawed back into the game, and had two opportunities to tie or win at the end of the game, but Chennedy Carter’s potential game-winning 3-point attempt was off-line. LSU (16-7, 8-4 SEC) was led by Chloe Jackson, who scored 27 points. Raigyne Louis scored 26 points, including the layup with...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly