Texas A&M Women's Basketball Falls 80-78 At LSU

No. 14 Texas A&M fell 80-78 to LSU in a women’s basketball game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Sunday.

The Aggies (19-7, 8-4 SEC), who were down eight with 2:05 left to play, clawed back into the game, and had two opportunities to tie or win at the end of the game, but Chennedy Carter’s potential game-winning 3-point attempt was off-line.

LSU (16-7, 8-4 SEC) was led by Chloe Jackson, who scored 27 points. Raigyne Louis scored 26 points, including the layup with 7:52 to play that gave LSU the lead for good.

Khaalia Hillsman led Texas A&M in scoring with 23 points, her ninth 20+ point game of the season. Danni Williams had her sixth 20+ point game of the season with 21 points and four made 3-pointers. Anriel Howard picked up her 13th double double of the season with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Aggies led 35-34 at halftime, and the teams were tied at 52 after three quarters.

The Aggies return home on Sunday, February 11 to host Florida in the 12th annual BTHO Breast Cancer game, with tip set for 7 p.m.

