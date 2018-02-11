Texas Lottery says $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in B - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas Lottery says $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Bellmead

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
BELLMEAD, TX (KXXV) -

We have another Texas Lottery winner in Central Texas!

Texas Lottery tweeted that a $1 million winning ticket for Saturday night's Powerball was sold in Bellmead. 

A resident in Waco and Marlin have also won millions from the Texas Lottery this year. 

