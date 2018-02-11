Caldwell teacher arrested for improper relationship with 15-year-old student

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating a case of an improper relationship between a female teacher and a 15-year-old male student at Caldwell High School.

The sheriff's office said they were notified on Feb. 2 by school officials and began an investigation into Jamie Goforth. They discovered that the 37-year-old teacher had started a relationship with the student in Oct. 2017.

When deputies attempted to locate Goforth, they found out she had left Burleson County. She turned herself into authorities on Feb. 11.

She has been charged with improper relationship between educator and student. She is being held at the Burleson County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Caldwell ISD issued the following statement:

"Many in our school community have heard of the arrest of Caldwell High School teacher Jamie Goforth. The incident is being addressed through the court system, and the employee is not currently assigned to duty. The District holds all employees to a high standard of professionalism. We will monitor the matter and cooperate with any law enforcement requests throughout this legal process. Our first priority is to provide a safe learning environment for our students. Personnel matters are considered confidential, so please understand that we are unable to provide further details regarding this matter. We thank our entire community for the support of Caldwell ISD and its students."

