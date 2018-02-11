Sheriff's office evacuating residences due to fast-moving fire i - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff's office evacuating residences due to fast-moving fire in Williamson County

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The Williamson County Sheriff's office said they are evacuating people that live on County Road 220 near State Highway 138 due to a fast-moving fire. 

The fire department is moving through the area quickly in order to protect homes.

Deputies are checking addresses to get people out of the area.

