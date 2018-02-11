Sheriff's office evacuating residences due to fast-moving fire in Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff's office said they are evacuating people that live on County Road 220 near State Highway 138 due to a fast-moving fire.

FD and law enforcement continuing to work in Florence. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/aEDliaUD6X — WilCo Sheriff's PIO (@WilCoSheriffPIO) February 11, 2018

The fire department is moving through the area quickly in order to protect homes.

Deputies are checking addresses to get people out of the area.

At this time Sheriff’s deputies are evacuating the residence that live on County Road 220 due to a fast move fire — WilCo Sheriff's PIO (@WilCoSheriffPIO) February 11, 2018

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.