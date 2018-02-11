Waco police warn drivers of icy conditions on roads - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Waco police warn drivers of icy conditions on roads

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The Waco Police Department said they are working on some crashes due to icy conditions, and they said people are sliding off the roadways.

They ask for people to use extreme caution if they have to get on the road this Sunday.

