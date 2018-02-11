Winter Weather Advisory extended to 3 p.m. for some Central Texas Counties

The National Weather Service has extended the Winter Weather Advisory for some of our major counties until 3 p.m.
We're still seeing several bands of sleet showers with embedded lightning and thunder pushing off to the north/northeast and crossing over the I-35 corridor. As far as road conditions are concerned, once you get up to Hill County, things start getting icy on main roads. However, in the Waco area, road conditions are mostly fine, with some slick spots on bridges and overpasses.
