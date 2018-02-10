No. 1 Baylor A&T Wins at No. 11 Concordia (Wis.)

The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (2-0) took down Concordia (Wis.) (0-3) 276.940-230.845 on Saturday night at R. John Buuck Field House.

The Bears won every event, starting with a 38.30-32.45 win in the compulsory heats. BU took the acro heats 29.30-26.75 and pyramid heats 29.45-28.25 to take a 97.05-87.45 lead into halftime.

In the second half, Baylor took the toss heats 28.55-23.50 and tumbling heats 57.55-45.825, before winning the team event 93.79-74.01 for an overall 276.940-230.845 victory.