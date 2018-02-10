Texas A&M Upsets No. 24 Kentucky - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Texas A&M Upsets No. 24 Kentucky

Freshman point guard T.J. Starks scored 17 points and Texas A&M toppled No. 24 Kentucky 85-74 on Saturday night in a sold-out and raucous Reed Arena.

John Calipari has lost three consecutive games for the first time since taking over the Kentucky program before the 2009-2010 season.

Kentucky (17-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) led 30-26 at halftime, but the Aggies (17-8, 6-6) made 11 of their first 16 shots in the second half - including all four of their 3-point attempts - to take a 14-point lead.

D.J. Hogg added 16 points for the Aggies. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Kentucky with 19 points.

Texas A&M Aggies dominated the Wildcats in fast-break points (18-10), and the Aggies' high-flying Robert Williams had four of the team's six blocks.

BIG PICTURE

Kentucky: Kentucky hasn't yet hit the panic button this season - but perhaps it's time for a tap. Calipari is still trying to figure out a rotation with five regular-season games remaining. The Wildcats are sure to drop out of the top 25, as well, with their third consecutive loss.

Texas A&M: The Aggies are looking much like the team that started 11-1 prior to SEC play, and that should startle the rest of the league. When big men Robert Williams and Tyler Davis are clicking as they did on Saturday night, the Aggies are tough to beat.

UP NEXT

Kentucky: At Auburn on Wednesday night.

Texas A&M: At Missouri on Tuesday night.

