Softball: Highlassies dominate San Jacinto

WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Highlassies dominated San Jacinto on a cold afternoon at Bosque River Ballpark, defeating the Coyotes 11-1 in a five-inning, run-rule victory. Victoria Vasquez got the complete-game win in the circle.

The Highlassies began the scoring with one run in the bottom of the first as Olivia Lantigua singled and scored on a double by Kaitlin Richards.

McLennan exploded for six runs in the bottom of the second inning. Breanna Heredia and Brittany Montoya hit back-to-back singles. Cassis Pavlas singled to score Heredia, and Montoya scored on a double by Lantigua. Richards followed with a single to score Pavlas. Ariana Hernandez drew a walk and Emeri Eubanks singled. Richards scored on the throw. Genisa Marrero-Carter then singled to score Hernandez.

San Jacinto’s only run came in the top of the third as Riley Bullen made it to third base on Highlassies’ error and scored on a single by Taylor McHenry.

The Highlassies sealed the win with four runs in the fourth inning. Richards led off with a single, Hernandez was safe at first on a San Jacinto error and Eubanks walked to load the bases. Another Coyote error that put Marrero-Carter on first brought Richards in to score. Heredia also reached base safely on an error to score Hernandez. Montoya then singled to score Eubanks and Marrero-Carter.

McLennan will host Navarro Wednesday for a 1 p.m. doubleheader.

